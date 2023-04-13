Selection process for ‘Udyami Mitras’ begins in UP

The selection process for the recruitment of Udyami Mitras has commenced in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi Adityanath Government has placed the process for the Udyami Mitras (friends of investors) on the fast track.

The Udyami Mitras aims to encourage investment and ensure experience for the entrepreneurs and investors.

In the first phase, the written examination of all the candidates has already been completed. After the announcement of the results of the written test on April 16, the government will move forward with the further selection process. The process is likely to be completed in the month of May and all 105 Udyami Mitras will be given appointments, officials here on Thursday said.

A sum of Rs 70,000 per month along with allowances would be paid to the Udyami Mitras under the Mukhya Mantri Udyami Mitra Yojana. They will be deployed in various districts, development authorities and Invest UP headquarters in Lucknow.

The process of appointment of Udyami Mitras is being done by Invest UP under the Industrial Development Department. According to an official, after verification of the applications received by the screening committee of senior officers, a written examination was organised on April 9. The examination has been successfully completed and its result is likely to be declared on 16th April.

A team of experts has been evaluating the answer sheets of the applicants. According to the fixed cut-off, 300 to 400 candidates can be selected for the next stage. These candidates will, however, be finally selected following an interview and computer test. Separate committees have been formed for conducting the tests.

The Statement of Purpose (SOP) has also been prepared for the interview and computer tests. Accordingly, candidates with three times the number of vacancies will be called for an interview. 25 marks have been fixed for the interview and 10 marks for the computer test. Computer test examination will be conducted by preparing question papers by prestigious educational institutions of the state like IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow or AKTU Lucknow.

The SOP will be assessed in the interview. Candidates will have to produce all their educational and experience certificates in original at the time of the interview. A maximum of 120 Udyami Mitras will be selected on the basis of the weightage of the candidates and their personal interview score, out of which 15 candidates will be kept on the waiting list. This waiting list will remain effective for one year after the declaration of the result.

According to the information received, a large number of applications were sent from the youth of the state under this scheme. As per the prescribed eligibility, the candidates were invited for the written test. A total of 105 Udyami Mitras will be selected under the scheme. In this, 70 posts will be for different districts, while 10 posts will be for Invest UP office and headquarters. These 25 posts will be for Industrial Development Authorities. They will be selected for one year and this time limit can be extended if needed.