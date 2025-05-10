Security to be upgraded at technical & scientific installations in border states: Jitendra Singh

Security is to be upgraded at technical and scientific installations located in border areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh and Northwest locations of Rajasthan and Gujarat, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

In addition, vital IMD installations in Srinagar and Leh are to receive bolstered security, he said at a high-level joint meeting with senior officials and heads of scientific and technical departments to review security preparedness of technical and scientific installations across the country, in the light of the prevailing security situation.

Advertisement

The focus of the meeting was on reviewing the security preparedness of research and scientific facilities, especially in the border and sensitive zones of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Ladakh and the Northwestern region of India.

Advertisement

Dr. Jitendra Singh specifically reviewed preparedness and security mechanisms at CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu; CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh; CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Jalandhar; CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh; DBT-Biotech Research Innovation Council (BRIC) – National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI), Mohali; Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Installations in Srinagar and other key areas; Earth Sciences Research Stations in Ladakh and surrounding zones.

Recognising the strategic importance of these institutions, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that scientific facilities, especially those under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and Ministry of Earth Sciences, are key pillars of national infrastructure, particularly in the fields of weather forecasting, disaster preparedness, and critical research.

All scientific institutions have been directed to review and enhance their current security protocols in light of the prevailing situation. They must immediately inform the respective district administrations to ensure seamless coordination and protection.

Additionally, each institution is required to develop and circulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for emergency response, ensuring that both staff and local authorities are well-prepared. To avoid disadvantaging students and researchers who may have returned to their home states, all upcoming examinations and research proposal calls are to be postponed until further notice.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also directed the Director General of IMD to immediately bolster security arrangements at its vital installations and data centers in Srinagar, Leh, and other key locations.

He also reemphasised on focus on Internal Readiness and Civil Coordination, apart from external security, the Minister also reviewed the internal security protocols and Do’s & Don’ts for the institutes.