Security tightened in Darbhanga after clashes during Ram Vivah procession

According to authorities, an argument between members of the two communities escalated, leading to the clashes. However, timely intervention by the police prevented the situation from spiraling out of control.

Darbhanga Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vikas Kumar said that security has been heightened in the area to prevent further escalation. The SDM further said that the culprits will be identified after examining the CCTV footage and vowed strict action against them.

“There was some argument between two communities over something and then the matter got worse. The situation was controlled in time. Culprits will be identified by examining the CCTV footage and will be given strict punishment. The reason why the incident happened will be known after an investigation. At present the situation is normal,” he said.