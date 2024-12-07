Security tightened in Darbhanga after clashes during Ram Vivah procession
According to authorities, an argument between members of the two communities escalated, leading to the clashes. However, timely intervention by the police prevented the situation from spiraling out of control.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | December 7, 2024 1:10 pm
Tensions flared in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Saturday as a clash broke out between two groups during a Ram Vivah procession. The incident occurred on Friday when a Ram Vihah tableau was being carried out from Darbhanga’s Tarouni village.
As the Ram Vivah tableau reached Bajitpur, some miscreants allegedly started pelting stones, resulting in injuries to some people who were part of the procession. Soon the two groups came face to face and clashed with each other using sticks and stones.
Darbhanga Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vikas Kumar said that security has been heightened in the area to prevent further escalation. The SDM further said that the culprits will be identified after examining the CCTV footage and vowed strict action against them.
“There was some argument between two communities over something and then the matter got worse. The situation was controlled in time. Culprits will be identified by examining the CCTV footage and will be given strict punishment. The reason why the incident happened will be known after an investigation. At present the situation is normal,” he said.
