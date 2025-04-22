Security tightened around US Vice President’s hotel in Jaipur following Pahalgam terror attack

Security for the visiting US Vice President, JD Vance, has been significantly stepped up as a precautionary measure following the terror strike in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday evening.

Additional deployment of ERT commandos has been made in and around the wing of the Rambagh Palace Hotel, where the US Vice President has been staying since Monday. The hotel premises resembled a cantonment, a police officer said.

The police have sounded a high-security alert across the state following inputs from security agencies, he added.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph is personally monitoring the security arrangements, the police said.