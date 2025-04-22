Logo

Logo

# India

Security tightened around US Vice President’s hotel in Jaipur following Pahalgam terror attack

Security for the visiting US Vice President, JD Vance, has been significantly stepped up as a precautionary measure following the terror strike in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday evening.

SNS | Jaipur | April 22, 2025 10:41 pm

Security tightened around US Vice President’s hotel in Jaipur following Pahalgam terror attack

Photo: SNS

Security for the visiting US Vice President, JD Vance, has been significantly stepped up as a precautionary measure following the terror strike in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday evening.

Additional deployment of ERT commandos has been made in and around the wing of the Rambagh Palace Hotel, where the US Vice President has been staying since Monday. The hotel premises resembled a cantonment, a police officer said.

Advertisement

The police have sounded a high-security alert across the state following inputs from security agencies, he added.

Advertisement

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph is personally monitoring the security arrangements, the police said.

Advertisement

Related posts