Security of new raill bridges,tunnels in Jk’s Reasi district reviewed

Reasi’s District Magistrate, Vishesh Mahajan on Thursday conducted a comprehensive security review of critical railway infrastructure in the district, including bridges, tunnels, and labour camps.The rail line ahead of Katra linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country is expected to be thrown open for railway traffic in the coming January. Senior superintendent of police, Paramvir Singh, accompanied him during the inspection.

The review spanned key sites from the Reasi Railway Station to Sawalkote Railway Station on the readiness of security arrangements and welfare measures for workers.The DM closely examined sensitive areas, including the iconic Chenab Bridge and different tunnels along the railway route. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a robust security framework, particularly for high-value infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of personnel. Labour camps housing railway workers were also inspected to assess living conditions and security measures.

During the visit, DM Reasi directed railway authorities to strengthen security protocols and prioritize the welfare of workers. He stressed the need for adequate facilities and vigilance to safeguard both workers and infrastructure.

The review reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring smooth progress on critical projects while maintaining a secure and conducive environment.