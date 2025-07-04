Security measures intensified in Delhi for Muharram processions

Security measures in Delhi were intensified on Friday in preparation for Muharram processions.

Extensive arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety and orderly conduct of the processions throughout the national capital, including deployment of personnel at the Jama Masjid.

Speaking on the traffic arrangements for the Muharram Procession and Kanwar Yatra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said, “In Delhi, we have set up detailed arrangements for our traffic. It will be our job to provide diversions to the traffic, and the public should feel minimal inconvenience.

“When the procession is underway, we will provide some diversion for it. Detailed arrangements have been issued, and we will remain in the fields to closely monitor the Muharram procession.”

Additionally, he added, “We have made preparations for this from 12 July to 22 July. We have identified all the routes of the Kanwar Yatra and have tried to barricade the route so the Kanwar yatris do not come on the main route. During the last 2 days of the Kanwar yatra, our traffic police will be deployed on the field and will do the needed diversion.”