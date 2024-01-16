Security grid tightened as Delhi gears up for Republic Day

Security agencies are on an alert as the national capital gears up for the Republic Day celebrations with additional forces deployed at sensitive spots to prevent any untoward incident.

Additional security personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and its special units are working round-the-clock to ensure smooth celebrations.

A senior official said special focus is on sensitive areas and zones where crucial buildings are located.

He said the north east district recently conducted an aerial survey of busy markets and other places with high footfall.

“The city police is keeping a hawk eye on regions prone to an influx of criminal elements, especially those sharing porous borders with neighboring Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district,” the official said.

On Monday, the district police along with the CAPF personnel led by DCP Joy Tirkey conducted a flag march across all police station areas, and sensitized people about the security arrangements for the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, and urged them to report any unusual or suspicious activity immediately to the local police.

Talking of the East Delhi Police district, on Tuesday, the police and CAPF teams conducted a joint combing operation at the Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Anand Vihar, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi.

Anand Vihar ISBT is a crucial inter-state bus station which connects far flung areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with bus services to and from the national capital. It is one of the high footfall areas and witnesses an influx of people from outside the city.

Taking to ‘X’, DCP East shared pictures of Delhi Police personnel conducting checks at the Anand Vihar bus terminus along with the CAPF personnel, combing every corner of the place to ensure security and safety of the people.

“Keeping in mind security challenges, to strengthen the internal security and to prevent crime, a joint combing operation was conducted at ISBT Anand Vihar in preparation for Republic Day 2024 celebrations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police’s Special Cell is also coordinating with multiple agencies to keep an eye on all vulnerable points in the city.