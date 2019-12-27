Ahead of the Friday prayers, the Delhi Police is bracing for fresh protests today against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital.

Adequate police force and 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in North East Delhi area in the anticipation of protests.

Security has been tightened at Seelampur, which witnessed massive violence during protests against the new citizenship law. Drones are being used in the area for security surveillance.

The police have been conducting flag marches in Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome and Mustafabad areas and appealing to people to maintain peace.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in several sensitive areas of the city. Restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the area near Red Fort, a large part of North East Delhi district including Seelampur and around UP Bhawan in anticipation of the protests.

According to the police, section 144 has been put in place in 12 police station areas in North East Delhi.

The Delhi Police had arrested a total of 14 people after protests in Seelampur area against the new citizenship law turned violent on December 17.

Heavy police deployment has also been made around the Jama Masjid area where thousands joined protesters last week to march to Darya Ganj area where stones were pelted at cops and properties were vandalized.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa has said that the force is ready to deal with any situation.

The police is also monitoring social networking sites to check rumours being spread.

Meanwhile, the Jamia Millia Islamia students have planned to gherao the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in the national capital on Friday to agitate against the Yogi Adityanath government over the deaths during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state.

In view of the demonstration, police have made tight security arrangements at the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan.

According to Jamia Coordination Committee, the convener of CAA protest, the Uttar Pradesh government is “firing bullets” on the protesters agitating against the new citizenship law. Students have planned to register their protest against the state government.

However, the committee has appealed for a peaceful protest.

Since the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act by both houses of Parliament, Jamia students have been opposing the law. Students have accused the police of thrashing them inside the campus and vandalizing the university’s library. Following the incident, Jamia students have been protesting outside the university against the CAA.