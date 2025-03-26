Security forces seize arms and explosives in Manipur amid rising tensions

Security forces conducted extensive search and area domination exercises across the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur’s hill and valley districts.

The operation was part of an ongoing effort to curb insurgency, maintain law and order, and prevent the proliferation of illegal arms.

Advertisement

During a targeted raid at Chingkhei Ching (Western side) under Porompat Police Station in the Imphal East District, a big cache of weapons, explosives, and protective gear was uncovered. The recovered items included weapons and explosives, ammunition, equipment abd protective gear.

Advertisement

The seizure came amid a fragile security situation in Manipur, where the state has been grappling with ethnic tensions and insurgency-related violence.

Over the past year, sporadic clashes between armed groups, militant activities, and incidents of extortion have posed a challenge to law enforcement agencies. The government has intensified counter-insurgency measures to dismantle militant networks and prevent illegal arms smuggling.

Officials have stated that the recovered weapons and explosives could have been used to escalate violence or disrupt peace efforts. Security forces are now analyzing the origins of the seized arms and conducting further investigations to identify the individuals or groups responsible for stockpiling them.