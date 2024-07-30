Security forces rescue abducted Kuki tribal

Amid ongoing communal tension, Manipur Police and Central forces have successfully rescued a kidnapped Kuki tribal, detained 112 suspects, and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives in a series of operations across Manipur , according to a police report released on Tuesday.

The rescued individual, identified as 24-year-old Mangminlal Kipgen, was abducted after accidentally wandering into the fields of Naranseina in Bishnupur district on Monday night.

Security forces conducted a strenuous joint effort to locate and secure Kipgen, who is now under safe custody. Authorities are currently verifying his background and taking steps to hand him over to the relevant authorities.

In one notable search operation at Pechi Chinglak near a bridge in Thoubal District, security personnel recovered a significant cache of weapons and explosives.

The items seized included five hand grenades, an SLR magazine, a 40mm Lathode shell, one detonator, three smoke shells, 26 live rounds of ammunition, 52 empty cartridge cases, seven HD cartridges, and three unmarked fired cartridges.

These recovered items have been handed over to Thoubal police station for further legal action, report said.

In addition to these efforts, security forces established 101 checkpoints across various districts, resulting in the detention of 112 individuals for violations in different parts of the state.

The series of operations reflect an intensified effort by both state and central forces to restore order and ensure the safety of residents amid the current unrest in Manipur.