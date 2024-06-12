Security forces on high alert in J-K amid terrorists planning suicide attack reports

The Army and other security forces in the Jammu division were on Wednesday put on high alert following intelligence inputs of Pakistani terrorists planning suicide attacks at their camps in the next 48 hours.

Highly placed sources said that the Indian Army, BSF, CRPF and J&K Police camps across the Jammu division have been asked to remain extra alert.

The alert is particularly for the security forces in Sunderbani, Nowshera, Lamberi, Akhnoor and Domana in the Rajouri and Jammu districts. However, the alert has also been ordered in Poonch, Reasi, Doda and other districts.

Terrorists last night attacked a joint operational post of Indian Army’s 4 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and J&K Police at Chhatragalla in the Doda district leaving six personnel injured.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the heightened terror activities in the region, the authorities have cancelled the holidays on 13 and 14 June for the entire staff of the CID wing.

The three terrorist attacks in three days that have claimed 10 lives, including 9 pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, and also left nearly 50 people injured, have been condemned across the party lines by political leaders.

CPM leader, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami while condemning the back to back attacks, said; “Administration’s claims of normalcy starkly contrast with the ground reality. It’s crucial to conduct a comprehensive introspection for gaining a thorough understanding & effectively addressing the situation”.

Former chief minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X; “Condemn the senseless cowardly terrorist attack in Doda last night. A huge matter of concern that three terror incidents have occurred in just a span of 72 hours. Why are these security lapses taking place in the first place? Prayers for the swift recovery of those injured”.

National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah called upon the people of Jammu & Kashmir to stay united and resilient. They appealed to all political and social organizations to support the affected families and work together towards restoring peace and normalcy in the region.