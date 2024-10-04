Security forces neutralized 28 Maoists in Chhattisgarh

The security forces neutralized 28 Maoists in a major operation along Dantewada-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh on Friday. According to police sources, the bodies of 28 Maoists have been recovered, with unofficial estimates suggesting the toll could exceed 30.

The joint forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Cobra Battalion, launched the operation following intelligence reports of Maoist presence in the area. During a search operation, AK-47s, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), and other automatic weapons were recovered.

The operation by security forces coincided with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s visit to South Bastar, where he, along with Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh, inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth Rs 167.21 crore. During his visit, the Chief Minister also handed over keys to self-help groups to facilitate local bus services, boosting rural connectivity.

Advertisement

The operation, conducted in a strategic location, marks a major milestone in the state’s anti-Naxal efforts. “We are verifying the identities of the deceased and assessing the impact of the operation,” said a senior police official.

The encounter took place in the dense forests of Abujhmad, a notorious Maoist stronghold. According to officials, a fierce exchange of gunfire occurred before security personnel recovered seven bodies of the insurgents and a cache of arms.

This year alone, 164 Maoists have been killed in various operations across the region. Notably, two Maoists were killed in Sukma district on 24 September, although their comrades managed to retrieve their bodies before security forces could recover them.

On 29 August, another encounter occurred on the Narayanpur-Kanker border in Abujhmad, where three female Maoists, members of the North Bastar Division Committee and PLGA Company No. 05, were killed. Thursday saw a further success, with security forces raiding a Maoist camp in Sukma district, seizing explosives and other materials.

Abujhmad, long regarded as a Maoist hub, has been the focal point of intensified security efforts in recent months. The police report that over 212 Maoists have been arrested during the monsoon season, and 201 have surrendered as part of ongoing anti-Maoist campaigns.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has hailed the security forces’ significant achievement in neutralising 28 Maoists during an encounter in the Narayanpur-Dantewada border area. He commended the courage and indomitable spirit of the personnel involved in this operation.

In his statement, CM Sai emphasized, “The battle we have initiated against Maoist insurgency will reach its conclusion, and our double-engine government is resolutely committed to this cause. Our ultimate goal is to eradicate Maoist insurgency from the state.”

The success is attributed to intensified intelligence gathering, coordination between security agencies, and strategic deployment of forces. The development is seen as a significant setback to Maoist activities in the region.

With ongoing security operations and increased efforts to combat Maoist insurgency, authorities are focused on stabilizing the region and curbing insurgent influence. The recent operations reflect the determination of security forces to address left-wing extremism while paving the way for continued development in affected areas.