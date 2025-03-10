Security Forces intensify crackdown on militants in Manipur, 12 arrested from multiple insurgent groups

Security forces in Manipur have intensified their crackdown on militancy, apprehending 12 militants belonging to various banned insurgent groups over the past two days, according to police reports on Monday.

The coordinated operations, carried out across multiple districts, specifically targeted cadres involved in unlawful activities and aimed to curb the resurgence of insurgent outfits in the region.

The first major breakthrough came on Saturday when three active cadres of the United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were arrested from the Langol Type-II area in Imphal West district. In another operation, security personnel detained a member of the Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) near the India-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district.

On Sunday, the security forces carried out yet another successful operation, apprehending a woman cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) from the Imphal East district.

Further adding to the series of arrests, five members of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro) were captured during two separate operations in Khongman Nandeibam Leikai, Imphal East, and Heinoupok, Imphal West.

The apprehension of militants from diverse groups underscores the multifaceted nature of insurgency in Manipur, where multiple outfits operate independently or in coordination with each other. The proximity of the India-Myanmar border adds to the challenges, as many insurgent groups exploit the porous boundary for safe havens and arms trafficking.