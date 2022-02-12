Security forces, intelligence agencies discuss attempts of terrorists to revive militancy in Jammu division

A corps group meeting consisting of all security forces and intelligence agencies working in Jammu region was held on Friday in the White Knight Corps of the Army.

Lt General Manjinder Singh, GOC White Knight Corps, Dilbag Singh, J&K DGP co-chaired the meeting to review the intelligence and security situation in Jammu region. High ranking officials including special DG CID, IG BSF, IG CRPF, Divisional Commissioner Special Branch, Director Intelligence Bureau, formation

Commanders of all formations of white knight Corps and Divisional Commisioner Jammu were present.

Issues related to present security situation, inputs of terrorists in Pakistan trying to infiltrate from international border and Line of Control Sectors, terror funding, radicalisation through social media, security situation in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban area, OGW network and the latest modus operandi of the terrorist groups trying to revive terrorism in Jammu region and disturb the peaceful situation and communal harmony were also discussed.

The synergy between Armed Forces, Intelligence Agencies & Para Military Forces has been appreciated by all as it has played a key role in maintaining peace in the region by thwarting various inimical designs by anti-national elements.