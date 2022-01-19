Security forces on high alert ahead of Republic Day

Frisking of pedestrians and checking of vehicles has returned as security forces have been put on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day.

Security has also been tightened at the railway stations, around airports, and other vulnerable points in all 20 districts of J&K.

Check posts have been established by the BSF and J&K Police on the strategic Jammu–Pathankot highway that is close to the border with Pakistan. All vehicles entering J&K from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are being checked.

Security forces can be seen frisking pedestrians in Srinagar and other places in the valley.

The J&K DGP Dilbag Singh earlier this week held a high-level meeting to review security arrangements during Republic Day. The top brass of the police and intelligence agencies attended the meeting in which the DGP asked the officers that a well-coordinated surveillance system must be ensured to foil nefarious plans of the enemies of peace.

Large numbers of people are expected to turn out at the parade ground in Jammu and other places. The police have sought the cooperation of the people in maintaining order during the Republic Day celebrations.

The security forces are not taking any chance in view of the recent attempts of Pakistani agencies to push in terrorists and sophisticated arms, ammunition, Chinese grenades, and ready to use IEDs through India–Pakistan international border touching the districts of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua in the Jammu division.

Patrolling of BSF along the border and on the highway has been increased to keep a vigil on suspected movement.

Long-range patrolling (LRP) and area domination operations are on along border areas of the three districts to keep a close vigil on suspected activities, sources said. Counter-insurgency and counter-infiltration grids have been tightened in the entire area.