Security forces to be deployed in strength on Amarnath pilgrimage routes: DGP Dilbag Singh

Amidst terror threat to pilgrims, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh held a high level meeting of senior officers of Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to review the security arrangements and deployment of personnel for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage.

The meeting was attended by ADG CRPF J&K Daljit Singh Choudhary, Special DG CID J&K RR Swain, Commandant General HG/CD J&K HK Lohia, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, ADGP Traffic J&K T Namgyal, IGP CRPF (KOS) MS Bhatia, IGP BSF Kashmir Rajababu Singh, IGP CRPF (SOS) Charu Sinha, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG SKR Abdul Jabbar, DIG SSB HBK Singh, DPT J&K Shridhar Patil, Colonel BGS 15 Corps Prikshit Dahiya, SSP SSB Mukesh Kumar, AIG CIV PHQ Rajesh Bali and officers of different forces.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, IGP BSF Jammu Danesh Kumar Boora, IG CRPF Jammu PS Ranpise, DIG JSK range Vivek Gupta, DIG DKR Sunil Gupta, DIG URR M Suleiman Choudhary, BGS 16 Corps Arvind Chouhan, representative of 26 Div, district SSsP of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Kulgam, Anantang, Awantipora, Ganderbal attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The meeting deliberated on different issues of security of camps, communication network, regulation of traffic management on national highway and other roads, parking of vehicles and deployment of forces on both the yatra routes of Pahalgam and Baltal etc. It was decided that sufficient manpower will be deployed in advance so that the camps and routes of yatra are secured and checked at the earliest.

It was decided that rescue teams will be deployed by the Police forces at various places to provide necessary help to the pilgrims.

The DGP stressed upon the officers present in the meeting to maintain close coordination with their ranks and other security agencies to achieve better results and called for an effective mechanism and planning for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra. He emphasised upon officers for special focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place the security arrangements.

The DGP said that the coordination mechanism and communication systems must be established among the counterparts of all the stakeholders of Army, CAPFs, Police and Civil administration. He said that adequate and effective deployment should be made on ground to address any vulnerability and to gaps if any.

He directed the officers to revisit security plans and fine tune these at sectoral level to augment an adequate response to any exigency. He emphasized for focus on ROPs, lateral deployment, law and order deployment to neutralize threats and meet the challenges. He said that adequate manpower will be available to the jurisdictional officers.

The DGP directed that the identified routes of travel and movement, Do’s and Don’ts for the yatris, helpline numbers should be made public and be circulated through every possible medium so that yatris could take note and ask for any assistance effortlessly. The DGP said that adequate logistics with regard to mobility, CCTVs and other security gadgets will be made available along with sufficient manpower.

He said that adequate arrangements with regard to disaster management should be made to tackle any natural calamity. He also highlighted the need to put in place SOPs for any eventuality of fire or flash floods.