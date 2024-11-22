Security forces deliver major blow to Maoists in Chhattisgarh, 10 killed in intense encounter

The security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district eliminated 10 Maoist insurgents in a fierce gunfight in the dense forests of Bheji village located in Konta taluka of Dakshin Bastar Dantewada . The encounter, which began early Thursday, marks a major victory for the forces combating left-wing extremism in the Bastar region.

Officials confirmed the recovery of three automatic weapons, including an AK-47, INSAS rifle, and an SLR from the site. The operation is part of heightened counter-insurgency efforts in response to recent intelligence indicating a surge in Maoist activity along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P revealed that the operation unfolded in the forests near Dantespuram, Korajuguda, and Nagaram, and involved personnel from the District Reserve Force (DRF) and CRPF units. “The bodies of 10 Maoist insurgents have been recovered so far. Our forces remain on the ground to ensure complete sanitisation of the area,” he stated.

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan termed the operation a “landmark success.” He noted that sustained efforts and enhanced coordination between security agencies were key to the operation’s success.

The encounter followed a tip-off about a Maoist assembly in the area, prompting the deployment of multiple units. Security forces were met with heavy fire but responded decisively, forcing the insurgents to retreat.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the forces for their bravery, reiterating his government’s resolve to eradicate Maoist insurgency. “This success underscores our zero-tolerance policy against Maoist violence. We are committed to ensuring peace, development, and the safety of every citizen in Bastar,” the Chief Minister said.

The Sukma operation follows another confrontation a day earlier in the Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary on the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. In that encounter, Maoists fled under heavy fire, leaving behind a single-shot rifle, Maoist literature, and supplies.

The Chhattisgarh government has intensified counter-insurgency operations this year, bolstered by actionable intelligence and improved coordination among state and central forces. From January 1 to November 22, security forces have eliminated 207 Maoists, marking a sharp escalation in the fight against left-wing extremism.

Despite these successes, Maoists remain a persistent challenge. Their use of dense forests for guerrilla warfare has tested even the most seasoned personnel. The Sukma encounter, however, demonstrates that the tide is turning.

The latest skirmish underscores the heightened vigilance along Chhattisgarh’s border with Odisha. Officials revealed that Maoists recently infiltrated the region in significant numbers, prompting a state of high alert.

In Sukma’s rugged terrain, where conflict and fear have overshadowed development, proactive operations like these reaffirm the government’s determination to restore normalcy. With the Bastar Fighters, a specialised local force, playing a pivotal role in such operations, the government seems to be keen to cement its gains and rebuild trust among the local population.