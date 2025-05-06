Logo

Logo

# India

Security drills in Kerala too on May 7 amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered civil defence mock drills in 244 districts across the country on May 7.

Statesman News Service | THIRUVANANTHAPURAM | May 6, 2025 8:14 pm

Security drills in Kerala too on May 7 amid India-Pakistan tensions

Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a mock drill to prepare for emergency situations will be held in Kerala too on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered civil defence mock drills in 244 districts across the country on May 7.

Advertisement

The mock drill will be conducted in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, there are indications that mock drills will be conducted in all 14 districts in the state .

Advertisement

The MHA, on Monday, directed states to conduct civil defence mock drills on Wednesday. The exercise aims to enhance preparedness in the event of a hostile attack.

The home ministry  has issued around 10 directives to the states, including using air raid sirens to prevent aerial attacks, arranging facilities for emergency evacuation and accommodation, and conducting blackout drills by switching off lights at night.

This is the first time in a long time that a civil defence mock drill is being conducted in Kerala. Even during the Kargil war, there were no instructions for such extensive preparations. The directive is that coastal states and states on the western border should implement this. The mock drills in Kerala  will be conducted under the leadership of district collectors and district fire officers

To discuss the measures to be taken for the successful conduct of the defence mock drill, State Chief Secretary Dr. A Jayathilak has  held a meeting of senior officials on Tuesday.  The state police chief, Fire Force chief, Revenue Department secretary, and district collectors participated  in the meeting.

Advertisement

Related posts

# World

OIC ignores Pak role in Pahalgam attack, calls for dialogue

In a statement, the General Secretariat of the 57-member body of Islamic nations stressed the need to resolve differences through peaceful means in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter to safeguard peace, security and stability in South Asia.