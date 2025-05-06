Security drills in Kerala too on May 7 amid India-Pakistan tensions

Amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a mock drill to prepare for emergency situations will be held in Kerala too on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered civil defence mock drills in 244 districts across the country on May 7.

The mock drill will be conducted in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, there are indications that mock drills will be conducted in all 14 districts in the state .

The MHA, on Monday, directed states to conduct civil defence mock drills on Wednesday. The exercise aims to enhance preparedness in the event of a hostile attack.

The home ministry has issued around 10 directives to the states, including using air raid sirens to prevent aerial attacks, arranging facilities for emergency evacuation and accommodation, and conducting blackout drills by switching off lights at night.

This is the first time in a long time that a civil defence mock drill is being conducted in Kerala. Even during the Kargil war, there were no instructions for such extensive preparations. The directive is that coastal states and states on the western border should implement this. The mock drills in Kerala will be conducted under the leadership of district collectors and district fire officers

To discuss the measures to be taken for the successful conduct of the defence mock drill, State Chief Secretary Dr. A Jayathilak has held a meeting of senior officials on Tuesday. The state police chief, Fire Force chief, Revenue Department secretary, and district collectors participated in the meeting.