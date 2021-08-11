Security beefed up in Gurugram ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, security has been beefed up in Gurugram with multi-layered arrangements and strict vigilance in the border areas.

All agencies such as the Crime Branch, Intelligence Bureau, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unit, Harayana Police Commandos, and Government Railway Police (GRP) have been placed on high alert.

Senior Gurugram police officials said they have tightened the security arrangements and instructions have been given to the police personnel to keep a vigilance on suspicious elements.

“Multiple police checkpoints have been erected across the district and along with border areas. Police personnel along with the anti-riot squad have been deployed at key locations. The duty of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officials have been ensured on a rotational basis,” said a senior police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police rank officials will continue patrolling in their respective areas on a rotational basis, the official added.

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three Union farm laws, the district police have already deployed 3,000 police personnel across the district. Three layers of security have been placed around Tau Devi Lal Stadium at Sector-38 in Gurugram where the Independence Day programme will be organized.

At sensitive points, an ITBP unit along with Gurugram police personnel have been stationed. Officials from the Intelligence and Crime Branch units have been deployed in civvies to keep an eye on anti-social elements.

Policemen have also been deployed in uniform and plainclothes across all crowded areas, including Sadar Bazar, malls, and temples. The police strength has been increased around metro stations, railway stations and bus stands.

“Because of the Independence Day celebrations, police teams have been deployed 24×7 at the Gurugram railway stations. No passengers would be allowed inside the railway station premises without checking. A GRP team is patrolling at all Gurugram railway stations to avoid any untoward incident,” Bhupender Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of GRP Police Station, Gurugram, told IANS.