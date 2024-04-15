Security beefed up in Agartala ahead of PM Modi’s visit on April 17

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Tripura’s capital city Agartala and its outskirts in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on April 17.

The West Tripura district administration has also declared a ‘no-fly zone’ and ‘red zone’ over the entire city.

Tripura BJP spokesman Subrata Chakraborty said that Prime Minister Modi would address a mega election rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala on April 17, the last date of campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

Advertisement

West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar in a notification on Sunday has banned the flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles within the jurisdiction of Agartala and its outskirts on April 16 and 17.

“If anyone violates the order, he or she would be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the notification stated.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.