Security has been beefed up and a flag March led by the additional director general of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar was carried out on Wednesday evening in view of the tension post violence in Delhi which claimed lives of 20 persons leaving behind over 200 injured.

Security has been beefed up and additional forces deployed in sensitive areas of different districts in the region in view of the prevailing communal tension in Delhi . The areas which faced the violence on December 20 during the protest against CAA are particularly under the scanner and police are extra vigilant.

According to the officials four companies of PAC, 2 companies of RAF and over 400 under training sub-inspectors have been deputed at different places in order to maintain peace and law & order in the area.

In order to communicate the sense of security amongst the people, a flag March was carried out by ADG Police Prashant Kumar. The march started from the Hapur stand area known for the inhabitation by Hindus as well as Muslims and it passed through different roads. All senior officials, police, and RAF marched on the streets of the city.

Also, IPS officers have been deputed as nodal officers of the districts in the zone. IG range Praveen Kumar is deputed at Ghaziabad border, IG Laxmi Singh in Muzaffarnagar and IG Jyoti Narayan Singh in Bulandshahar and Hapur. These officers are coordinating with the officials at the district level and also reaching out to the influential people of the area so that they could help in maintaining peace and tranquility in their areas.

SP (city) AN Singh said that they are keeping a close vigil in the area. The city has been divided into zones and zone wise security plan has been implemented, he said adding that they want to assure a sense of security amongst the residents.

He said that we appeal the public not to believe in any kind of rumours and indulge in spreading these. They should also not share any sensational news or post on social media, said the SP.

However, in order to maintain peace in the area, all SHOs convened meetings of peace committees. The members of the peace committees have been suggested to meet people of both the communities and contribute to ensuring a peaceful and harmonious environment.

Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Bulandshahar of the zone had witnessed violence on December 20 during the protest of CAA in which 7 persons had died.