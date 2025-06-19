Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi’s Odisha visit on Friday

Odisha Police has put in place elaborate security arrangements in accordance with the security protocol in Bhubaneswar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi, scheduled to visit Odisha tomorrow afternoon, will hold a road show, take part in a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ en route to Janata Maidan, the venue of the state government’s first-anniversary function, said officials on Thursday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the State government declared a holiday for all schools on Friday in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled visit.

Advertisement

Central and state ministers, MLAs and MPs, besides party workers from all the 147 assembly segments and Lok Sabha constituencies, will take part in the anniversary celebrations. The PM will also unveil the state’s ‘Vision Document for 2036’, and launch various projects.

As many as 33 platoons of police force will be deployed as part of the PM’s security arrangements. Control rooms have been set up to monitor the security arrangements. Special arrangements have also been made for traffic management, said a senior police official.