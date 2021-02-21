In view of a series of terror attacks in Srinagar, it has been decided to heighten security at vulnerable and tourist places.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on Saturday chaired a detailed security review meeting in view of recent terror attacks in Srinagar city.

The focus of the meeting, attended by senior police and CRPF and SSB officers, was recent attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar City and the security measures to counter such terrorist attacks.

The participating officers presented an overview of the steps initiated by them in their respective areas to counter such attacks and other challenges faced at the ground level.

IGP Kashmir was also briefed about the detailed security measures put in place to counter such attacks and for the maintenance of peace and security particularly for tourists as it is expected that a large number of tourists will visit valley in the coming summer season.

The IGP Kashmir urged upon the participating officers that it is of crucial importance to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments and locations besides ensuring safety to vulnerable persons to thwart the designs of terrorists in Srinagar city.