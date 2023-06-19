Security at religious places in Punjab to be strengthened

To keep a vigil on mischievous elements, the Punjab Police have advised the management committees of religious places to install CCTV cameras and depute security guards at the entry gate of their such places.

Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said that Punjab Police have conducted a two-day special checking at all such institutions including gurdwaras, temples, churches and mosques to review the security arrangements and make sure that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are installed and functioning.

The special checking was conducted on Saturday and Sunday in all the 28 Police districts of the state on the directions of DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav. Shukla said the police district chiefs were directed to depute an adequate number of teams to visit all the religious places in their jurisdiction and hold security review meetings with the priests and members of management committees.