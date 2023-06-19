Security at religious places in Punjab to be strengthened

To keep a vigil on mischievous elements, the Punjab Police have advised the management committees of religious places to install CCTV cameras and depute security guards at the entry gate of their such places.
Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said that Punjab Police have conducted a two-day special checking at all such institutions including gurdwaras, temples, churches and mosques to review the security arrangements and make sure that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras are installed and functioning.
The special checking was conducted on Saturday and Sunday in all the 28 Police districts of the state on the directions of DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.
Shukla said the police district chiefs were directed to depute an adequate number of teams to visit all the religious places in their jurisdiction and hold security review meetings with the priests and members of management committees.
The gazetted rank officers were asked to hold meetings with important religious groups such as Satkar committees and Shiv Sena leaders, he said.
Shukla also directed police teams to ensure all the religious places have CCTV cameras installed at the premises and is guarded by the watchman or security guard. At least 698 police teams, involving over 4000 police personnel, carried out checks at as many as 16118 Gurdwaras, 4263 Temples, 1930 Churches and 777 Mosques across the state. The entire checking was held under the supervision of Range Inspector Generals of Police (IGsP).
The Special DGP, Shukla, also urged management committees of all the Gurdwaras, Temples, Churches and Mosques to always remain alert and vigilant to prevent any untoward incident at their respective religious institutions.
He asked them to ensure weekly checking of CCTV cameras to make sure that they are in working condition. He also advised the management committees to depute security guards at the entry gate of their respective religious places. Meanwhile, directions have been given to increase police patrolling around all the religious places to intensify surveillance on anti-social elements.