Security agencies have recovered multiple explosive devices and a suicide vest from the residence of a suspected ISIS terrorist in Uttar Pradesh’s Balarampur district, after he was arrested two days ago in Delhi.

36-year-old Muhammad Mustakeem aka Abu Yusuf was arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by the Delhi Police Special Cell from central Delhi’s Ridge Road area after an exchange of fire late Friday.

Following the arrest, the police recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a pistol from the man’s possession. Meanwhile, the two pressure-cooker IEDs were also recovered from the ISIS operative.

Police said that they conducted searches at Yusuf’s residence where a jacket used for fitting explosives, and used as a suicide vest was found. Explosives and ball bearings used to make bombs were also recovered.

The security agencies have also picked up three persons, including Yusuf’s father, and started interrogations.

Meanwhile, the ISIS operative is on eight-day police remand and teams of the Central agencies, Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Delhi Police interrogated Yusuf on Saturday.

Earlier, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) Delhi Police Special Cell had said that Yusuf had an intension to carry out terror attack in the national capital around August 15 but his attempt was foiled due to security arrangements. The DCP had also informed that he was a ‘lone wolf’ who had planned an attack in Delhi.

His arrest came days after a doctor was arrested in Bengaluru for having alleged links with the terrorist group ISIS.

An ophthalmologist, Abdur Rahman, who worked at the MS Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru, was arrested by the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged links to ISIS operatives on August 17.

(With IANS inputs)