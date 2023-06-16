According to the National Centre for Seismology, on Friday, around at 10 am, tremors felt in Guwahati in Assam and other parts of north east region after an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude in Bangladesh. No damage has been reported yet.

The department added that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 70 km.

The Seismology department has tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km, Region: Bangladesh”.

Previously, on 13 June, tremors were felt in Delhi NCR and other parts of north India. According to the NCS, magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4 on Richter Scale and it originated from Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The earthquake tremors were also felt in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and other adjoining areas, according to Dr OP Mishra, Director of the NCS.

Further details awaited.