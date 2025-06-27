Sea of humanity throng Puri as Rath Yatra of Holy Trinity gets underway

Amid frenzied religious fervor and spiritual passion, lakhs of devotees thronged the pilgrim town to witness the famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and their sister Devi Subhadra at Puri on Friday.

Devotional fervor, ecstasy and elation has taken the centre-stage as the Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra in Puri temple town as Jagannath devotees and followers of Jagannath cult across the State and other parts of the country braved sporadic drizzle to catch glimpse of the grand spectacle. It was a sea of humanity from all across the country and abroad as the majestic chariots marched on the grand road.

A multi-layer security net was thrown around to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. AI-powered CCTVs cameras were installed at various locations.

National Security Guard (NSG) personnel were deployed to strengthen security arrangements along the Grand Road with State police, paramilitary forces, rapid action force and fire brigade personnel remaining on high alert to counter possible exigencies. Bomb squads, drone monitoring, and marine police surveillance besides aerial and sea-route vigil by coast guard added further vigour to the multi-layer security.

The grand ceremony of pulling the three majestic and colourfully decorated chariots on the “Bada Danda”, the grand avenue, in front of the ‘Shree Mandir’ commenced as all the rituals were completed much before the scheduled time.

Before the Holy Trinity – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and their sister Devi Subhadra- set out from the sanctum sanctorum of the 12th century shrine, a number of special rituals like Mangla Arati, Mailam, Tadapa lagi, Rosahoma, Abakasha, Surjya Puja, Dwarapala Puja, Besha Sesha, Gopala Balhava & Sakala Dhupa (Khecudi Bhoga), Ratha Pratishta and Mangalarpana etc were held.

Descending from their ‘Ratna Sinhasana’, the bejewelled throne, the three deities were taken out of the temple one after another down the 22 steps known as “Baisi Pahacha” through the Lions Gate in an elaborate royal ritual called “Pahandi”. The deities moved forward step by step in their journey to the world outside in rhythmic movement amidst beating of cymbals, ‘ghantas’, ‘kahalis’, blowing of conch shells and chants in praise of the Lords by the priests and the devotees which reverberated the atmosphere.

The first to come out of the shrine was Devi Subhadra followed by Lord Balabhadra and finally Lord Jagannath and was ensconced in their respective chariots. The red and yellow 45-feet high Nandighosh chariot of Lord Jagannath has 16 huge wooden wheels, while the red and green 44-feet high Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra has 14 wheels and the 43-feet red and black Darpadalan of Devi Subhadra has 12 wheels.

The chariots are the main attraction of the festival which are handcrafted every year, preparations for which begin at least two to three months in advance. Instead of metal or stone, they are carefully crafted with wood, cloth and resin.

Once the deities were installed on the chariots, they proceed on their annual nine-day sojourn to the Gundicha temple, about two km down the Grand Road. Legend has it that Gundicha Temple is the birthplace of the Holy Trinity.

The Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhana Peeth Swami Nischalananda Saraswati had a darshan of the deities on the chariots along with his disciples.

Thereafter, the Gajapati King of Puri, Divyasingh Dev proceeded up to the chariots in his royal palanquin to perform the “Chhera Panhara” ritual, sweeping the platform of the chariots with the help of a golden broom by sprinkling fragrant water and flowers.

The first chariot pulled was Darpadala of Devi Subhadra followed by Taladhawaja of Lord Balabhadra. At last, the much awaited “Nandighosh”, the chariot of Lord Jagannath was pulled by the devotees amidst chanting of ‘Jay Jagannath’ ‘Hari Bol’.

Devotees pull the chariots to their aunt’s temple, the Gundicha Temple. It is considered to be a good omen and is also believed to bring luck and success if one gets a chance to pull the chariots.

The deities stay at the Gundicha Temple for nine days, after which they ride the chariots back to their Jagannath Temple, a journey known as Bahuda Jatra.

The three deities would return to their original abode riding the same wooden chariots in similar fashion on the return car festival known as ‘Bahuda Yatra” on July 5.