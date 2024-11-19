SDM-slapping case: Divisional Commissioner to probe violence in Samaravata village

Divisional

Commissioner

violence

Samaravata

village

SDM

Thewill conduct an inquiry into thethat broke out in, Tonk district, on November 13, following the incident in which anwas slapped during voting in the by-elections.

A consensus has been reached between the villagers and officials to detach five gram panchayats areas, including Samaravata panchayat, from the Deoli sub-division and merge them into the Uniara sub-division.

This was the main point of contention that led to the call for a boycott of polls and the ugly incident of the SDM being slapped, which triggered the violence.

The in-principle decision was made after a consensus on the demands of the affected villagers emerged during a high-level meeting between their delegation and senior government authorities, with Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, on Tuesday.

Besides Minister Bedham, two Cabinet Ministers, Dr Kirodi Lal Meena and Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary, also participated in the talks, which successfully resulted in a consensus on several other demands.

These included fair and adequate compensation for all forms of damage or loss suffered by the victims of the violence.

A comprehensive list detailing the losses and damages sustained by each villager will be prepared, Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Meena told reporters after the meeting.

Based on the treatment costs for the injured and compensation for damage to houses, vehicles, or other assets/properties, payments will be made, Meena said.

The nine innocent individuals arrested in connection with the incidents will also be released, the minister said, adding “Thirty-five bikes, including two-wheelers, and seven cars, including police vehicles, were reportedly damaged. Compensation and other matters related to these vehicles will be assessed and decided by the Divisional Commissioner.”