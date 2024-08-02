Scindia, Sekhar inaugurate Network Operations Centre for Telecom Network Security

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Friday inaugurated the Network Operations Centre, along with Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications & Rural Development, at the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) Delhi Campus.

The Centre hosts indigenously developed security infrastructure for identification and monitoring of cyber threats in the telecom network in the country. Various malicious activities such as malware, ransomware, DoS, DDoS, DNS amplification, malicious domain communications, etc can now be actively identified.

Scindia also made a pilot 5G call in the live network of BSNL. This 5G call was made utilising the indigenously developed 5G Radio and 5G core (NSA).

They also visited the CDOT Centre of Innovation and the ITU area office located in the CDOT campus. During the visit, they also interacted with the entrepreneurs being supported by CDOT.

The Ministers reviewed C-DOT’s other ongoing indigenous technology programmes including 4G/5G, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC), Cyber Security solutions, Disaster Management Cell broadcast solutions, optical and advanced security projects.

Scindia interacted with young engineers and researchers involved in the design and development of Telecom technologies. C-DOT’s engineers demonstrated various innovative Telecom technologies to the Minister in several technology labs.

Scindia and Dr Sekhar lauded the efforts of C-DOT’s teams in creating multiple indigenous telecom products and solutions, including an end -to-end 4G/5G system fully developed using home-grown technology. They hailed this achievement as a concrete step towards achieving the Government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and assured support and stimulus to research and innovation.