Scindia interacts with Indian students waiting at Bucharest airport

Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday interacted with the Indian students awaiting their flights at Bucharest airport and assured them of quick departure to the homeland.

Scindia, one of the four ministers who reached Bucharest as special envoy of the government to oversee evacuation efforts of Indian students, reassured all assistance to the medical students from Maharashtra waiting at the said airport.

He told students that four flights will leave from there in which over 1,000 students would be evacuated at a time.

“Met & interacted with Indian students awaiting their flights at the Bucharest Airport. Overwhelmed by their grit & concerned by their anxiety amid the tough times. However, assured them of their quick departure from Bucharest. PM Narendra Modi ji & all of India have got their back!”, said Scindia on social media platform Koo.

India has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate its nationals. The union government is planning to operate 26 flights in the next three days to evacuate the Indian nationals.

According to an estimate, total 18,000 student are stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

However, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Singhla on Tuesday said that so far 12,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine, which is 60 per cent of country’s total population in the war-ravaged nation.