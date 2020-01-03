Claiming that science and technology would play a key role in India becoming a $5-trillion economy by 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a revolution in both the fields.

PM Modi was addressing the 107th session of the India Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru.

Beginning his address, Modi said he is very happy that one of his first programmes at the start of the new year and a new decade is linked to science, technology and innovation.

“We need a revolution in science and technology, as they will play a key role in making India a $5-trillion economy by 2024,” Modi said after inaugurating the 107th Indian Science Congress.

Calling for a revolution in technologies assisting agricultural practices, Modi asked the scientific community to find farmer-centric solutions to the problem of stalk burning.

“Similarly, can our scientists and technologists re-design brick kilns for reducing emissions and increase energy efficiency. We must find ways to store energy. Technology has to be used for rural development and enable farmers to sell their produce directly in the market,” said the Prime Minister on the occasion.

Noting that science has a key role in the development and growth of the country, Modi said losses of farmers due to bottlenecks in the supply chain should be fixed by using applied technology.

“Digital technology, e-commerce, mobile banking services are helping farmers effectively. Technology has made it possible to build two crore houses for the poor in time,” he asserted.

Declaring that the government was making efforts for the ease of doing science, the Prime Minister said Information Technology (IT) was being used effectively to reduce red tape in administration and governance.

“As air pollution and waste management are becoming a challenge for the country, we must find ways to convert waste into wealth. Scientists should find an alternative to plastic and invent a device to recycle water,” Modi noted.

Pointing out that “Swach Bharat” (Clean India Mission) and “Ayushman Bharat” (National Health Protection Scheme) were becoming successful due to extensive use of science and technology, the Prime Minister said the country should be able to eradicate TB (Tuberculosis) by 2020 as India was a global leader in supplying vaccines.

“Another important point I wish to make is the significance of “Make in India” in medical devices to bring the fruits of advances in diagnostics to our people,” added Modi.

The Prime Minister further said he is happy to learn that India’s ranking has improved in the innovation Index to 52.

“Our schemes have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years,” he said and congratulated the scientists for the accomplishments.

PM Modi also pointed out at India’s success in space exploration.

“Our successes in space exploration should now be mirrored in the new frontier of the deep sea,” he said adding “We need to explore, map and responsibly harness the vast oceanic resources of water, energy, food and minerals”.