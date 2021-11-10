Science and Technology Ministry receives 134 proposals for tech solutions

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday announced the receipt of 134 proposals and requirements from 33 line ministries and departments for Scientific Applications and Technological Solutions.

Addressing the third joint meeting of all science ministries and departments here, Jitendra Singh sought scientific applications for sectors like agriculture, food, education, skill, railways, roads, Jal Shakti, power and coal.

Jitendra Singh who is Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, informed that 134 proposals/requirements were received from 33 Line Ministries/Departments for Scientific Applications and Technological Solutions by all the six S&T departments coordinated by CSIR, a Ministry of Science and Technology note stated.