Schools shut in Leh as Covid-19 cases rise

In view of the spurt in cases of Covid-19 in the Leh district of Ladakh, the deputy commissioner, Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse on Saturday ordered the closure of all schools in the Leh district till further orders.

He ordered that all government and private schools including residential hostels would remain closed from 15 November (Monday) till further order except for the conduct of board exams.

He ordered the chief medical officer to immediately conduct Covid sampling of 9th class students in residential schools before they leave for their homes.

A sampling of students of 10th, 11th, and 12th classes will be done after completion of their Board examinations when they leave for their homes.

The Board examinations will be held with Covid precautions as per the date sheet issued by the Board.