Schools in J&K military installations shut amid terror threat

All schools inside Army installations were on Wednesday shut in the wake of a red alert sounded across the Jammu-Pathankot highway following inputs hinting at a terrorist attack. Parents of students of Kendriya Vidalayas (in military premises), Army and Air Force schools received SMS on Tuesday night not to send their wards to school for security reasons.

All schools within the military installations in Jammu, Kathua, Samba (J&K) and Pathankot (Punjab) remained shut as a precautionary measure, reports said.

Security in the region has been beefed up in view of the threat input. BSF also intensified patrolling along the international border with Pakistan in the Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts. Sources said there were inputs of Pakistan-backed terrorists planning attacks before and during the G20 Summit in Srinagar. Ladakh’s Leh is also hosting one such meeting.

The groups of Pakistani terrorists, who had shot down seven civilians (including two children) in targeted killing in a Hindu dominated village of Rajouri on 1 January and five soldiers in Poonch district on 20 April, are not yet trapped despite widespread search by the Army and security forces in the twin border districts. Their movement was, however, noticed by civilians but efforts to track them down have not yielded any results.