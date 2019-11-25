A complaint was lodged in Rae Bareli against a government school teacher for making casteist slur against the Dalit students.

The incident is of a Shankarpur primary school, Rae Bareli district. Students went to the office of Superintendent of Police Swapnil Mamgain and complaint about a woman ‘Shiksha Mitra’ (ad hoc teacher). The school is located in the Jagatpur block of Rae Bareli.

The SP further ordered deputy SP of Dalmau circle, Vineet Singh, to probe the matter.

“I have ordered a probe. This is a very serious issue. Depending upon the outcome of the investigation, we will register a case,” he said.

Students said that they had complained about the Shiksha Mitra to the school staff, but no action was taken.

One of the staff members said, “Since no one took any action against the teacher concerned, the students were left with no option but to complain to the police. They wanted to ensure strict action against her.”