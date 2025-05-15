SC warns Telangana govt of stern action if Kancha Gachibowli forest not restored

Strongly reprimanding the Telangana government over the large-scale felling of trees in Kancha Gachibowli in Hyderabad’s Information Technology hub, the Supreme Court on Thursday warned that failure to restore the lost forest cover could result in stern action, including imprisonment of officers responsible for the deforestation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih directed the State government to take an unequivocal stand on the restoration of the forest land, while warning that a failure to act would invite personal consequences for senior officers.

“It is up to the State whether it wants to restore the forest or not… The entire issue was that the benefit of a long weekend was taken and thousands of trees were felled. Anyway, the State has to decide whether it restores the forest, or officers would be sent to jail,” CJI Gavai observed.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on July 23, making it clear that inaction or justification of tree felling will not be tolerated. The top court had earlier barred any further felling of trees in the affected zone.

The matter came to light after the large-scale felling of trees over 100 acres of land in the Kancha Gachibowli forest, an ecologically sensitive green space in Hyderabad’s IT hub, sparking student protests and public outcry over the loss of forest cover and impact on wildlife.

In an earlier hearing, the top court had directed the Wildlife Warden of Telangana to examine the affected area and take urgent measures to protect the region’s wildlife and ecology.

The bench had warned that failure to act in line with court orders would result in officers being jailed “at the very same spot” where the deforestation occurred.

“If you try to justify this, then… Better course would be to come up with a plan to restore the forest,” Justice Gavai had previously told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the State government.

Senior Advocate K Parameshwar, who is assisting the court as Amicus Curiae, informed the bench that the forest land has been mortgaged to a private party, raising further questions about land use and administrative accountability.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the large-scale felling of trees, the Supreme Court had earlier stayed all felling and directed that no construction or clearing activity be undertaken until further orders.

The Chief Secretary of Telangana has been directed to personally ensure that the court’s orders are followed in letter and spirit, with the bench holding that the officer would be personally liable for non-compliance of its orders.

“Until further orders, there shall be no activity of any sort at the site, except protection of the existing trees,” the bench directed.

The University of Hyderabad students have been at the forefront of protests, demanding that the land be transferred to the university instead of being auctioned for commercial development. The loss of green space in the ecologically sensitive zone has become a matter of grave public concern.

As the matter now awaits its next hearing in July, the Supreme Court’s firm stance is seen as a critical intervention in balancing urban expansion with ecological and environmental sustainability.