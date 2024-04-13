SC to hear Kejriwal’s plea against ED arrest on April 15

The Supreme Court will hear Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on April 15.

The matter will be heard by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. Kejriwal was arrested by the central probe agency on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. Advertisement

After two rounds of ED remand, the Delhi CM was sent to judicial custody, which will end on April 15, the same day when the top court will hear his plea.

Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court last week after Delhi High Court dismissed his petition challenging his arrest by the ED. In its verdict, the High Court said that “this court is of the opinion that the accused has been arrested and his arrest and remand have to be examined as per law and not as per the timing of elections. Kejriwal’s challenge to the timing of arrest before General elections in the absence of any mala fide on the part of ED is not sustainable.” The AAP, however, said that they “politily disagreed” with the judgment and challenged the verdict in the top court. On Wednesday, Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned Kejriwal’s plea before the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case. Seeking urgent listing of Kejriwal’s plea against the Delhi High Court judgement, Singhvi told a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that the arrest was based on an unrelied document and that it was suppressed from them. The CJI-led bench had asked Singhvi to send an email and added that it will look into it.