The Supreme Court will hear the bail plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case on January 20 against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the commission of the offence.

Pawan Kumar Gupta had moved to the apex court on Friday challenging the High Court’s order which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the incident in December 2012.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna will hear the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta.

On Friday, the court had issued a fresh death warrant against the four convicts in the case and the convicts will be executed on February 1 at 6am.

The change in execution date comes hours after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected a mercy petition filed by Mukesh Singh.