SC terms as strange Patna HC granting bail but ordering release after 6 months

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of an accused in Bihar while terming as strange the Patna High Court order granting bail but deferring the release by six months.

Questioning the High Court for deferring the execution of the bail order by six months, Justice Abhay S Oka heading a bench also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih observed, “This is extremely strange. Some courts are granting bail for 6 months or 1 year and this is a new trend now. It is like that I am granting you bail but I will release you after 6 months. What is this.”

Directing the release of the accused Jitendra Paswan, the bench issued notice and sought the response of the Bihar government by September 2, 2024.

Advertisement