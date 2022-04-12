SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in arson & rioting case

In a big relief to Patidar movement leader, Hardik Patel, Supreme Court today in its order, stayed his conviction until the appeals are decided, in rioting and arson during the Patidar quota stir.

The Congress leader and Patidar movement leader, Patel had moved the plea before the Supreme Court against the judgment of Gujarat High Court seeking suspension of the conviction so that he could contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice S Abdul Nazeer and also comprising Justice Vikram Nath passed the order and granted relief to Patel and stayed his conviction until his appeals are decided in the case.

“It is a fit case for the Gujarat High Court to have stayed Patel’s conviction,” the Supreme Court said, in its order and stayed Patel’s conviction order.

Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Singh appearing for Hardik, told the Supreme Court that I am not being allowed to contest election ams it is a violation of my right to freedom of expression.

“It is a violation. I have already lost one chance to contest election in 2019,” he told the Supreme Court.

The bench of the Supreme Court said, “having heard Maninder Singh, Senior Counsel, and having regard to the facts and circumstances, we are of the view that this is the fit case for high court to have stayed the conviction. The conviction is, hereby, stayed until the appeals are decided accordingly.”

Patel had vociferously lead the Patidar agitation movements in 2015 and demanded reservation for Patidar community.

The agitation had led to violence leaving a BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MLA’s office vandalised, according to the prosecution.

Patel was convicted by the trial court for his role in cinnection with the riots for offences of arson rioting, damage to property and unlawful assembly.