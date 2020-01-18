Faculty members of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities on Saturday accused the varsity administration of discrimination against the teachers and students from these sections.

They also requested the Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan to take up the matter with the government.

In a meeting with Paswan, the delegation of faculty members told him that the recent hike in fee and reduction in seats have affected these underprivileged communities the most and the SC and ST communities are not getting due promotions despite fulfilling the criteria.

On the matter, Paswan after meeting the faculty members said that the allegations are serious and should be looked into.

Teaching posts reserved from these communities have been left vacant even though able candidates are available, the minister said quoting the faculty delegation.

“The delegation’s charges are serious. Attention will have to be paid to them,” he added.

In the memorandum given to Ram Vilas Paswan by the delegation, they said the SC and ST members of the teaching and non-teaching staff and students have been facing discrimination from the JNU administration headed by Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.