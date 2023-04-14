SC seeks Karnataka’s response on Maudany plea

The Supreme Court has sought Karnataka government’s response on Abdul Nazir Maudany’s – 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blast conspiracy prime accused and Kerala’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader, plea seeking relaxation of bail conditions to allow him to stay in his hometown in Kerala.

Maudany has sought relaxation of bail conditions so that he can stay in Kerala and take care of his ailing father.

Asking the Karnataka government to file reply on the plea, a bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Bela M Trivedi listed the matter for hearing on April 17.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Maudany, on Thursday urged the bench to allow him to visit his father, who is a retired headmaster of a school and is sick. Sibal also told the bench that Maudany is on bail for the last eight years and has not done anything objectionable in this duration.

Sibal said that during his stay in Kerala, Maudany could be under surveillance.

However, the advocate appearing for the Karnataka govt opposed any relaxation of bail conditions, apprising the court that according to the public prosecutor handling the 2008 blast case, the proceedings in the matter will take another two months to conclude. The State government told the bench that Maudany has founded an organisation in Kerala, which is banned.

The court said that it was conscious that while granting bail to Maudany, the conditions were imposed.

Maudany was arrested on Aug 17, 2010, in connection with the conspiracy in Bangalore serial bomb blast case.

He was granted bail on July 11, 2014, which was extended by two weeks August 11, 2014 and the same was extended by four months November 14 as court had given Karnataka four-month time to conclude the trial.

While granting bail to Maudany on July 11, the court had asked him not to leave Bangalore and furnish to police the address where he would be staying during the bail period.

On May 15, 2015, Maudany was permitted to travel to Kerala for five days to see his ailing mother.