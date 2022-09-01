SC seeks details of FIRs filed against Lawrence Bishnoi

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought to know details of the number of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna asked Punjab Police to prepare a chart containing the number of FIRs lodged against Bishnoi. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 13.

The court also sought to know in which FIRs he has been in custody since June 13 and the future plan of police relating to Bishnoi.

During the hearing, the court remarked that “he (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has done anything wrong but not in such a way.”

The court was hearing Lawrence Bishnoi’s father’s plea challenging the transit remand to Punjab police.

Earlier the Supreme Court had refused to entertain Punjab BJP leader Jagjit Singh’s plea seeking to transfer the investigation in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case to the CBI.

In June, the Patiala House Court of Delhi had allowed Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case and also allowed Punjab Police transit application and directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of accused Lawrence Bishnoi is conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of CJM, Mansa, Punjab.

Delhi Court while allowing Punjab Police applications had earlier said “the applicant Investigation Officer/SP Dharamveer Singh and the investigating agency were directed to take all the appropriate measures for safety and security of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi during transit till the production of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi before the concerned Court at Mansa, Punjab.

According to the petition filed by Punjab Police, in the city court, Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confession statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the “planned killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.