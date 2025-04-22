SC seeks details from Centre on policy decision, infrastructure available for EVs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central government to apprise it on the policy decisions made by it from time to time to promote the use of Electric Vehicles (EV) and the infrastructure made available for it.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh granted four weeks’ time to Attorney General R Venkataramani to respond to its queries and posted the matter for hearing on May 14.

The top court queries to the Central government came in the course of the hearing of a public interest plea (PIL) seeking proper implementation of the government’s policies aimed at promoting the purchase and use of Electric Vehicles.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for the petitioner Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) said that the government must provide the basic infrastructure for the Electric Vehicles.

Bhushan further said that poor charging infrastructure is one of the biggest hurdles for people in opting for Electric Vehicles, as the charging stations are currently spaced as far as 400 kilometres apart. As he asked how other departments can follow suit if the government itself doesn’t first use Electric Vehicles for its departments, Justice Kant said it is not just the government but other institutions also have to come forward.

The bench also expressed concern that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) may in the future replace drivers and consequently lead to unemployment for many people.

Justice Kant remarked, “My worry is that the AI should not eliminate the employment of these drivers… In India being a driver is a big source of employment.”

The remarks of the bench came as Bhushan shared a recent incident where in California, an AI-powered Uber car with no driver came to pick up the passenger.

Justice Kant said AI is a fast-growing technology, and one module becomes obsolete in months..

The PIL sought the implementation of a 2012 policy regarding electric vehicles and the steps taken by the authorities to ensure its effective implementation.

The 2012 policy mandates the use of Electric Vehicles for public transport and by government departments. The policy also requires that charging stations be installed in public buildings.