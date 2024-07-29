SC rejects ED’s plea challenging J’khand HC order granting bail to Hemant Soren

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Jharkhand High Court’s decision to grant bail to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had challenged the High Court’s order, seeking to revoke Soren’s bail. However, the apex court rejected the plea, allowing the High Court’s bail order to stand.

During the hearing, a bench comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice K V Viswanathan observed that the Jharkhand High Court’s judgment granting bail to Hemant Soren was “very well reasoned.”

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, objected to the High Court’s dismissal of witness statements recorded by the probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Responding to Raju’s argument, Justice Gavai stated, “In our opinion, it is a very well-reasoned order.”

When Raju attempted to further his argument, the bench intervened, indicating they would not make any additional observations. “If we observe anything further, you will be in difficulty. Very well-reasoned judgment has been rendered by the learned judge,” Justice Gavai added.

This decision comes as a major relief for Soren, who has been accused by the ED of involvement in the land scam case.

The JMM chief was arrested by the federal probe agency on January 31 for his alleged involvement in the money laundering case relating to the land scam in Ranchi. The ED alleged that the land in question is part of the proceeds of crime and that Soren is in possession of it.