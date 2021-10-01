SC pulls up protesting farmers’ body over road blockades

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up a farmers’ body seeking its permission for a Satyagrah sit-in at Jantar Mantar over the three agricultural laws, saying you want to come inside the city after “you have strangulated the entire city (Delhi) and blocked highways”.

The farmers’ body, Kisan Mahapanchayat, had sought permission from the top court to hold a ‘Satyagrah’ at Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site in the heart of Delhi.

The group has sought the top court’s direction to the authorities to provide space to at least 200 farmers or protestors at the Jantar Mantar for organising a peaceful and non-violent ‘Satyagrah’.

A bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and comprising Justice CT Ravikumar said: “You cannot come to the court and at the same time continue with protest… You have strangulated the entire city, now you want to come inside the city. The residents around, are they happy with the protest? This business should stop.”

The apex court also told the group that once they have approached the court against the three farm laws, they should have trust in the judicial system and let the matter be decided.

“If you have faith in courts, pursue that for urgent hearing instead of protesting. Are you protesting against the judicial system also? Are you protesting against the judicial system also?” the court asked.

The apex court said the right to protest is there but the citizens also have equal rights to move freely and without fear. “Their properties are being damaged. Do you take permission from the residents around that whether they are happy with your protest, the apex court said, adding, this coaxing business should stop.

Even the security personnel were obstructed during the protest and when defence personnel were travelling, they were stopped and heckled, it added.

On the petitioner’s submission that the farmers are holding a peaceful protest, the top court said: “What is this peaceful protest?

You block trains, you block highways and then you say your protest is peaceful and without causing any harm to the public, the bench said.

When the counsel argued that the petitioner body has not blocked any highways, the bench said, “You are not part of that protest, declare that position on affidavit. We will take notice of that.”

The petitioner’s counsel said he would file an affidavit.

The bench, which posted the matter for hearing on October 4, asked the petitioners to file an affidavit through e-mail declaring that they are not part of the protest, which is being carried out and blocking of the national highways at the borders of the city.

It asked the petitioner to serve an advance copy of the plea to the central agency and also to the office of the Attorney General.

In July, farmers, led by two other groups – Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) – held a massive protest at Jantar Mantar amid the monsoon session of Parliament.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over a year against the Centre’s three agricultural laws. Even after 11 rounds of talks, the government and farmers have not yet reached a conclusion on three farm laws.