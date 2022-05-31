SC orders expeditious hearing in Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, asked the Bombay High Court to hear expeditiously the bail plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi, comprising Justice BV Nagarthana, granted liberty to the petitioner, Anil Deshmukh, to file an application seeking an early hearing in his bail plea pending before the Bombay High Court.

“The application was filed on March 25 and was listed on 3 occasions and it appears that due to paucity for this time it could not be heard,” the Supreme Court said in its order.

“We hope and trust that the matter will be expeditiously heard,” the bench said in the order.

The apex court also said that the application is taken on board and heard expeditiously. With the above observation, the application stands disposed of.

According to the prosecution, Deshmukh is accused of offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He moved the top court with the complaint that his bail plea could not be taken up for hearing by the Bombay High Court.