The wait has finally ended as the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, thereby bringing cheer to the late actor’s family, friends and several others who have been demanding the same.

The apex court was hearing the row over the complaint filed by Sushant Singh’s father in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty who had asked the court to transfer the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

The Supreme Court, pronouncing its verdict, observed that the FIR registered at Patna was correct and added that Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. It added that the Bihar government is competent to request CBI for probe into the sensational case.

The court further directed the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant’s father KK Singh, has termed the verdict as a “victory for the late actor’s family” adding that the court ruled on all points in their favour.

Singh further told news agency ANI that the top court said that any other FIR registered in connection with the actor’s death will also be investigated by the CBI.

“We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict,” Vikas Singh said.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also expressed his happiness over the order and told reporters that the Supreme Court’s verdict has “strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.”

“Today’s verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal,” he added.

Bihar BJP MLA and a relative of the late actor, Niraj Singh Babloo also thanked the top court for delivering the verdict that is seen as a major step towards delivering justice to the family.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the state government will decide the way forward after the Supreme Court verdict.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, had told the top court last Thursday that the Patna FIR of July 25, could at best be regarded as a Zero FIR and transferred to the Mumbai Police.

In her written submission before the top court, Rhea also insisted that Rajput’s father has made baseless allegations against her.

On August 11, the apex court had reserved its order on the plea of Rhea seeking transfer of the case registered in Patna to Mumbai and asked all the concerned parties to file their written submissions.

The case was filed by the late actor’s father KK Singh accusing Rhea, her family and several others for abetment to suicide.

Rhea, in her submission, had contended that the investigations in Bihar are “totally illegal and such illegal proceedings cannot be transferred to the CBI in the present manner by way of illegal executive orders”.

She argued that transfer of investigation to CBI at the behest of Bihar Police is wholly without jurisdiction.

“Admittedly, the case registered by the Bihar Police was transferred to the CBI for the reasons of a)’sensitivity’ and b) ‘inter-state ramifications’. The concept of sensitivity is alien to criminal jurisprudence. There is not even a remote whisper of any material to support the theory of ‘inter-state ramification’. The offence if at all, as alleged is completely within the jurisdiction of Mumbai even as per the ED,” said the written submission.

It also added that in any case, a perusal of the FIR would indicate that no cognizable offence has been made out even on the facts and circumstances mentioned in the FIR.

“The averments in the FIR in no manner indicate how the alleged actions of the Petitioner led to the suicide of the deceased. Thus, the very registration of an FIR based on such contrary facts and baseless allegations without any substance demonstrate the illegality of the entire process.

“Hence, it is humbly submitted that in such circumstances, no transfer to CBI is mandated or made out and the allegation if any, ought to be investigated under the jurisdiction/supervision of the competent court in Mumbai,” said the submission.

The Bihar government, in its written submission before the Supreme Court, had said that on account of political pressure in Maharashtra, neither an FIR was lodged nor any cooperation was provided to Bihar Police in the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The written submission also cited that Rhea in the transfer petition relied upon a tweet to the Union Home Minister requesting for investigation by the CBI.

“Even in the additional affidavit, the petitioner has stated that she has reiterated for investigation by CBI,” said the Nitish Kumar government.

Earlier on August 7, the Nitish Kumar government had told the Supreme Court that the transfer petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case is “misconceived and not maintainable”.

The Bihar Police had filed an FIR against Chakraborty on a complaint by the Sushant Singh’s father, alleging that she illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from the actor’s Mumbai bank account and mentally harassed him.

On August 6, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against six persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, on the basis of the FIR filed by Bihar Police on his family’s complaint.

The top court had on August 5 observed that it is unfortunate that a gifted artist like Sushant Singh Rajput passed away under unusual circumstances and the truth in the matter should come out.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, hearing the arguments on a plea by Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty said that it needs to be investigated whether there was any criminality involved in the matter.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money laundering angle in the case.

The ED had on July 31 filed a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty and five others over suspicious transactions worth Rs 15 crore. The case was filed after ED acted on an FIR filed by Sushant’s father with Bihar police, accusing Chakraborty of illegally transferring that amount from his son’s bank account.