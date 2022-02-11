SC ‘no’ to interim relief in Hijab row

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to take up an urgent hearing of a plea on Hijab controversy saying, “We will interfere only at an appropriate time.”

A petition was moved in the top court after the High Court yesterday advised students to avoid wearing “religious garments” until it decides on a case involving hijab restrictions in schools and colleges.

Declining an urgent hearing on the petition, Chief Justice NV Ramana said, “Don’t spread these things to a national level. We will interfere only at an appropriate time.”

On being pressed by a lawyer to take up the matter, arguing that the case had “far-reaching implications” and that students had been wearing the hijab or head scarf for 10 years, the Supreme Court remained firm.

“Please do not spread it to larger levels. we know what is happening. Think over, is it proper to bring these things to Delhi? The national level? If there is anything wrong, we will protect…” Chief Justice Ramana said.

The petitioner had challenged the Karnataka High Court’s remarks that educational institutions in the state can open for now but with no religious clothing on campus, for the sake of peace.

The protests that began against a hijab ban in one government-run college in Udupi spread to many other institutions where girls wearing hijabs were not allowed entry.

As saffron scarf-wearing students launched rival protests, violence at one college forced the police to fire teargas to control the flare-up.

Schools and colleges were shut down earlier this week in an escalating row over hijab restrictions in class.

The Karnataka High Court is hearing a petition challenging hijab restrictions in colleges. Yesterday, a three-member bench said it would resume the hearing on Monday.

The student who has challenged the High Court’s comments says in her appeal to the Supreme Court that practical exams begin on February 15 and “any interference on students’ access to educational institutions will impede their education”.

The petitioner, a girl, argued that wearing the hijab is within the constitutional right of expression, right to privacy and “Freedom of Conscience”, so the High Court order violates the Constitution.

“The government has issued an order thereby denying entry to the Muslim Women wearing Hijab in the educational institutions. The impugned order creates an unreasonable classification between the non-Muslim female students and the Muslim female students and thereby is in straight violation of the concept of secularism which forms the basic structure of the Indian Constitution.

The impugned order is also in sheer violation of Articles 14, 15, 19, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution, the petition claimed.