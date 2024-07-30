SC makes absolute the interim medical bail earlier granted to NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made ‘absolute’ its earlier order granting interim bail on medical grounds to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik – accused in an alleged money laundering case for allegedly usurping a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999 and 2006.

A bench comprising Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma made the interim bail permanent subject to the conditions to be imposed by the special PMLA court. The interim bail was made absolute till disposal of Nawab Malik’s the plea for regular bail pending before the Bombay High Court.

In the first instance, Malik was granted interim bail on medical grounds in August 2023. Initially he was granted bail for two months, which was extended by three months in October 2023 and since then the interim bail has been extended from time to time.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) did not oppose making absolute the interim bail earlier granted on medical grounds. The Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for ED didn’t oppose the plea of the extension of interim bail and even said that the interim medical bail may be made permanent.

The advocate appearing for Malik told the bench that his client is suffering from various ailments and his one lung has totally collapsed.

Malik was granted interim bail on medical grounds in August 2023, when he had approached the top court against Bombay High Court order denying him medical bail. He had then told the top court that he is suffering from chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments.

The Directorate of Enforcement had arrested Malik in February 2022, alleging that he usurped a property in Kurla with the help of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar between 1999 and 2006.

The ED alleged that since Parkar handled Dawood’s illegal businesses, the money was ultimately used for terror funding.